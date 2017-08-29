Bhoomi song Will You Marry Me: Aditi Rao Hydari dances it out in the latest number of this revenge-drama. Watch video

Bhoomi song Will You Marry Me: The peppy dance number, sung by Divya Kumar and Jonita Gandhi, has Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta in their elements. Bhoomi song Will You Marry Me: The peppy dance number, sung by Divya Kumar and Jonita Gandhi, has Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta in their elements.

The latest song from Sanjay Dutt-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Bhoomi titled “Will You Marry Me” takes you through the light-hearted moments of this revenge drama by filmmaker Omung Kumar. The third song on the album after “Trippy Trippy” and “Lag Ja Gale” has Aditi aka Bhoomi and her onscreen fiance Sidhant Gupta dancing to the tunes of music composers Sachin-Jigar. While Sidhant is the innocent one waiting for Aditi’s response, as he asks her, “Will you marry me”, Aditi is seen throwing tantrums and making it hard for him to convince her.

The peppy dance number, sung by Divya Kumar and Jonita Gandhi, has Aditi and Sidhant in their elements. Unlike the last one in the voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, which gave some serious relationship goals as Aditi and Sidhant professed their love for each other, this one is an apt choice to add to your playlist if you have a friend’s wedding coming up.

But the highlight of this three-minute long video is where we see daddy’s girl Aditi spending some great time with father Sanjay Dutt. The candid moments between the father-daughter duo are a mirror to how they are each other’s ultimate source of happiness and joy. Director of the film Omung Kumar earlier said, “Sanjay and Aditi complement each other in their roles as father and daughter.”

Sharing the song, Aditi wrote, “When in doubt, dance it out!💃 #WillYouMarryMe from @BhoomiTheFilm.” Sarabjit fame Omung Kumar was all praises for the music composers Sachin and Jigar and singer Jonita Gandhi as he shared it on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, “Superb song, thank u @SachinJigarLive @jonitamusic @aslidivyakumar.”

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama which explores the relationship between a father and a daughter. The film releases on September 22.

