Bhoomi song Trippy Trippy: Is this Sunny Leone’s sleaziest dance number?

With quirky, double entendre and wacky lyrics, Sunny Leone’s latest special dance number “Trippy Trippy” in Sanjay Dutt’s comeback movie Bhoomi is definitely the one which you can preferably hear but not watch if your computer and mobile screens are visible to those around you. The song has Sunny doing what she does best: shake her booty and give those killer looks which can leave anyone asking for more. The bold dance moves and crowd-laden picturisation of the song add to the grey shade of the movie which is the story of a father (Sanjay Dutt) and his daughter (Aditi Rao Hydari) who have been torn apart by fate. The villain of this Omung Kumar directorial Sharad Kelkar gets highlighted as a ‘trippy Saiyan’, a man who bears a negative image among women in the first track of the film.

The lyrics, “gun ka shot laage lu, ganda thought laage lu, lolypop lage lu” will probably remind you of the sleazy Bhojpuri number, “Lagawelu jab tu lipstick”. We might take some time to warm up to “Trippy Trippy”, but as you watch the video and the sizzling dance moves of Sunny, the song might just get a place in your playlist.

“Trippy Trippy” is composed by Sachin-Jigar and crooned by singers Neha Kakkar, Benny Dayal, Brijesh Shandilya and Badshah.

Praising Sunny’s performance in the song Aditi Rao Hydari shared it on her Twitter handle and wrote, “She is one superb dancer. Way to go @SunnyLeone . Guys here’s #TrippyTrippy from @BhoomiTheFilm.” Director Omang Kumar also said how confident he was about Sunny doing the song. “The song comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative and we wanted only Sunny for it,” said Omung. Sunny herself has been in awe of the song as she said, “The look, it’s very different from anything you’ve seen before. It’s a peppy track which youngsters will enjoy. I can see a lot of them copying the moves.”

The trailer of Bhoomi has left the movie buffs intrigued and the recently released song is only adding to the excitement to see Sanjay Dutt back in his deadly avatar. The film releases on September 22.

