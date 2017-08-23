Bhoomi song Lag Ja Gale: Lose yourself to love with this Aditi Rao Hydari song

Bhoomi song Lag Ja Gale: Aditi Rao Hydari and her lovestruck smile are melting our hearts for sure. Bhoomi song Lag Ja Gale: Aditi Rao Hydari and her lovestruck smile are melting our hearts for sure.

After releasing Sunny Leone’s “Trippy Trippy” dance number, which was a sneak peek into the thrill and the grey shades of the Sanjay Dutt’s comeback movie, Bhoomi, now we are introduced with the happy times of Bhoomi aka Aditi Rao Hydari’s life in the latest song, “Lag Ja Gale”.

When the first poster of the song composed by duo Sachin-Jigar came out, it appeared as if we were in for another revamped version of the evergreen soulful song originally sung by legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar. But as soon as the song came out, we are in for a pleasant surprise as this Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song is fresh and has everything it takes to appeal to the die-hard romance fans.

Penned by Priya Saraiya, “Lag Ja Gale” will not take too much time to top your favourite list as you are bound to fall in love with its lyrics and picturisation the moment you watch it. Also, for all those who love to watch a fairytale love story but miss it since Bollywood’s depiction of love has grown more realistic, this song is a perfect treat.

Adding to the beauty of the song are the picturesque locales around the Taj Mahal in Agra where the song has been shot. Aditi Rao Hydari and her lovestruck smile are melting our hearts for sure. The song presumably is the sequence in the movie after which the tragedy hits the innocent family and their life turns topsy turvy. Sharing the song on her Twitter handle, Aditi wrote, “Lose yourself to 💗 with #LagJaGale from @BhoomiTheFilm in the intense voice of @RFAKWorld.”

The revenge drama, Bhoomi, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar, Sidhant Gupta and Shekhar Suman and helmed by Omung Kumar releases on September 22.

