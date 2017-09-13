Bhoomi song Kho Diya: This song from Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt’s film will surely find a place in your playlist

Bhoomi, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, will release on September 22. Bhoomi, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, will release on September 22.

If you have a knack for Sufi music, then this song from Bhoomi titled Kho Diya will be a treat for you. The song is picturised on Aditi Rao Hydari, who is trying to recall her good moments and memories but she is unable to get rid of the pain of bad memories which have ruined her life. Kho Diya is a song that brings to the fore a bonding shared not only between two lovers but also a father and daughter. We see glimpses of Sanjay and Aditi’s on-screen camaraderie. The song will haunt you for a long time to come.

Singer Sachin Sanghvi beautifully brings forth the soothing effect with his voice. In fact, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that his voice captures emotions of love and the pain of separation quite effortlessly. But it is Priya Saraiya who needs to be appreciated for this number. The lyricist brings the audience closer to emotions of Aditi through the poetic lyrics.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Sandeep Singh, Bhoomi stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. The film also introduces television actor and model Sidhant Gupta, who plays the character of Aditi’s fiance.

Bhoomi is scheduled for a September 22 release. It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited release Haseena Parkar.

