Bhoomi song Daag: The emotional track featuring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari will leave you teary eyed

The songs “Lag Ja Gale” and “Will You Marry Me” from the Omung Kumar movie Bhoomi left us smiling along with its lead actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt. The songs beautifully took us through the good times of the lives of this father-daughter duo but only to acquaint us with the tragedy which leaves them broken in the next song of the movie titled, “Daag”.

The emotional number brings out the struggles of Aditi and Sanjay’s life post-tragedy including the shutdown of Sanjay’s footwear shop and Aditi losing interest in life. It also pulls us closer to the story of the movie and what the family goes through in their battle with the odds. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the song is composed by Sachin and Jigar and the heartfelt lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya.

Aditi who plays the titular role in the revenge drama shared the song on her Twitter handle and wrote, “You’ve been my greatest strength. This one is for you Baba, @duttsanjay. #Daag from @BhoomiTheFilm out now.”

From the trailer of the movie, we already know that good times fade away for this family when Bhoomi aka Aditi gets assaulted ahead of her wedding. Sanjay who plays a father takes a pledge to do anything to bring justice to his daughter. However, the film is an important project for him as it marks his big screen comeback after serving jail, and also because the film’s story revolves around the bond of a father and his daughter.

Bhoomi releases on September 22.

