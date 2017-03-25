Bhoomi: Sanjay Dutt to shift release of his comeback film to avert clash with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar?

Sanjay Dutt has requested the producers of his comeback film Bhoomi to change the release date. Sanjay Dutt has requested the producers of his comeback film Bhoomi to change the release date.

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi is a revenge drama and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as his daughter. Initially the movie was expected to be released on August 4, along with Aamir Khan’s Secret Super Star starring Zaira Wasim. The latest update though is that Sanjay Dutt doesn’t want to release his movie on the same day as Aamir’s. He has therefore, requested his producers Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh to consider changing the release date of Bhoomi.

In a statement, Sanjay said, “I know the kind of hard work and effort that goes into making a film. I believe, after all the work being put in, it can’t be reduced to a clash at the box office. Aamir is a dear friend and I wouldn’t want my comeback film to be pitted against his. In this industry, we should all make an effort to help each other.”

The first schedule of Bhoomi took place in Agra. Here, the actor also faced some issues with the local police during the time of the shoot. However, the film seems to be back on track currently.

The final decision will be made by the producers, T-Series and Legend Studios. Fans will have to wait, to check the final release date of the film.

Sanjay will also start work on his next film Torbaaz, which will be about young soldiers and how terrorists recruit them. Interestingly, this movie will also feature one of the songs penned by the actor himself, when he was in jail. Aditi Rao Hydari, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of her debut Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai helmed by Mani Ratnam and also starring Karthi.

