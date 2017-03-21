Bhoomi: Sanjay Dutt suffers fracture, continues to shoot despite injury

Sanjay Dutt continues to shoot despite being injured. Sanjay Dutt continues to shoot despite being injured.

Sanjay Dutt, who is at present shooting for his comeback film Bhoomi, is making sure that his film does not suffer any delays because of him, and that is why, despite being injured, the actor continued to shoot for the film. The 57-year-old was shooting for an action sequence for the climax during which he got hurt.

A source close to Sanjay’s team told indianexpress.com, “Sanjay sir was shooting for an action sequence. Basically, we are heading for a climax scene which will be shot in the different locations. We were in Chambal for this particular sequence. So, Sanjay sir is fighting some goons who are punching him and he falls. But as soon as he fell on the ground, he felt a pain in his ribs. Though at that moment he took a painkiller and continued to shoot, by the night the pain got unbearable for him and we had to take him to the hospital.”

He continued, “The doctor recommended us to take get an X-ray done. Post X-ray, we found out that Sanjay sir has a hairline fracture. Though the doctor told him to rest for a while, Sanjay sir wanted to continue the shoot as he did not want to delay the film in any manner.” Sanjay is shooting back-to-back action sequences for the climax of Bhoomi. The team, for now, has shot for another action sequence at Dhobi Ghat, Mumbai and soon will be heading to another place for the shoot.

Bhoomi is based on the story of a father-daughter duo. While Sanjay plays the father, Aditi Rao Hydari will be playing the role of his daughter. The film has been directed by Omung Kumar, whose last outing Sarbjit received a lot of critical appreciation.

