Bhoomi: Sanjay Dutt gets emotional on the sets of his comeback film, see pics

Needless to say, Bhoomi is a special film for Sanjay Dutt. The actor is making a comeback on the silver screen with this Omung Kumar directorial which is based on the father-daughter relationship. Considering the film is soon to wrap up its shooting, the cast and crew is already getting extremely emotional. In a few pictures shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, we see a teary eyed Sanjay Dutt. Today, director Omung and Sanjay celebrated the successful completion of the film by cutting a cake. However, Aditi Rao Hydari, the female lead of the film who would be seen playing Sanjay’s daughter, was missing from the pictures. Sanjay has finished shooting his sequences in the film.

Bhoomi has been making news ever since it was announced. The film was majorly shot in Agra. Explaining the reason behind why the makers chose the historical town, Omung said that they wanted the shoot location to be in sync with the subject of the film and nothing could have been a better choice than Agra, which is known for the iconic Taj Mahal.

Aditi, who is for the first time sharing screen space with Sanju Baba, was ecstatic about her experience of being a part of Bhoomi, while Shekhar Suman, who plays a friend to Sanjay’s character, recalled the moment when they had worked together in an unreleased film before.

The film was earlier scheduled for an August release but the makers decided to shift the date to September 22. In a statement, producer Bhushan Kumar added, “We are extremely happy to have our film finally release on the 22nd of September this year. Sanjay and our entire team found it an apt decision to shift the release date by a month as this would give us enough time to promote the film.”

Post Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt is likely to begin the shooting of his much awaited Munna Bhai Chale America with Rajkumar Hirani.

