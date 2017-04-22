Bhoomi: Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film postponed to avoid any box office clash, will release on September 22

Bhoomi: Sanjay Dutt requested his film’s producers to shift the release date of his comeback film. Bhoomi: Sanjay Dutt requested his film’s producers to shift the release date of his comeback film.

All the Sanjay Dutt fans who might have got anxious about the release of his comeback film Bhoomi after a non-bailable warrant was issued against the actor, have a reason to rejoice. The release date of the Sanjay Dutt starrer film has been finalised. Bhoomi which explores the relationship between a father (Sanjay Dutt) and his daughter played by Aditi Rao Hydari will now hit the theatres on September 22.

Earlier the film was expected to release on August 4, the same day when Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim was also releasing. But the Munnabhai MBBS actor requested his producers, Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh, to shift it since he didn’t want his comeback film to be pitied against Aamir’s film. Though, Aamir’s film was also moved to Diwali weekend, it looks like Bhoomi makers wanted a clean release sans any box office clash, hence, they abided by Sanjay Dutt’s request and shifted their film too.

Sanjay Dutt says no clash at BO… Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh decide to release Omung Kumar’s #Bhoomi on 22 Sept 2017. pic.twitter.com/Irxs87Flcn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2017

Revealing the release date of Bhoomi, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “We are extremely happy to have our film finally release on the 22nd of September this year. Sanjay and our entire team found it an apt decision to shift the release date by a month as this would give us enough time to promote the film.” Adding more to it, another producer of the film Sandeep Singh asserted, “Sanjay insisted that he did not want his comeback film to clash with anyone else. He believes that given the kind of hard work that goes into making a film, it can’t boil down to unhealthy competition at the box office.”

Sanjay Dutt has already wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Agra and Chambal and is currently shooting for the climax of the revenge drama with the cast and crew of Bhoomi in Mumbai. Director Omung Kumar of the Sarbjit fame is all praise for Sanjay as he said, “Sanjay has given his best performance till date and I am glad that we are increasing the anticipation for the audiences.”

