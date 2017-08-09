Bhoomi: Sanjay Dutt will protect Aditi Rao Hydari at any cost, and this poster hints that the film is all you expect from the star

Bhoomi poster: This is for the first time when Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt feature on a poster together. Bhoomi poster: This is for the first time when Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt feature on a poster together.

You have seen him as a lover, brother and son but never as a father. However, this time Sanjay Dutt is completing your wish as he will be seen in the role of a father in Bhoomi. The actor shared the second poster of the film which features the 58-year-old actor and Aditi Rao Hydari. While Aditi looks traumatised, Sanjay is holding her tight with a promise that he will never let anything harm her. Sanjay shared the poster on Twitter and announced that the trailer of the much-awaited film will come out tomorrow. He wrote, “He’ll always protect her. She is his #Bhoomi. Here’s the 2nd poster, trailer out tom!”

Now, this poster is the reason why we are eagerly waiting to see Bollywood’s Baba on screen. In the poster, there’s a glimpse of his character from Vaastav, where he portrayed a son who is dangerous yet vulnerable.

The makers had earlier released a teaser poster and official poster in which Sanjay was smeared with blood. In this poster, there is a sense of fear between the two actors. So, what happens in their lives? Well, we can unveil the entire story on September 22 when the film hits screens.

Meanwhile, Aditi took to her Instagram account and asked fans to send their entries in order to meet her and Sanjay Dutt at the trailer launch event, which is scheduled to happen tomorrow in Mumbai.

Director Omung Kumar says, Sanjay and Aditi complement each other in their roles as father and daughter and that bond is quite evident from the poster.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, “Bhoomi is a story about a father daughter relationship and this poster speaks volumes about the film and their relationship. Sanjay Dutt and Aditi have portrayed their characters so well which is evident in this poster look as well.”

Bhoomi, which marks Omung Kumar’s third project after successful films like Mary Kom and Sarabjit, has been extensively shot in Agra, and the story revolves around a father-daughter duo. The film also stars Shekhar Suman, who plays the role of a friend to Sanjay Dutt’s character.

