Bhoomi new poster: Aditi Rao Hydari might be a hurt daughter, but not shattered. See photo

Omung Kumar’s directorial Bhoomi reflects a father-daughter’s strong bond and how the two are constantly fighting for justice, to ensure the win of good over evil. Till now, we experienced both caring and aggressive side of Sanjay Dutt as a father who is seeking justice for his daughter Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the titular character. However, in the new poster of Bhoomi, we see Aditi in a look that hasn’ been seen till now.

So far, we saw Aditi closeting herself for being weak. But now, she is breaking free from fear and is ready to fight back against all things that went wrong with her. Going by the trailer, songs, and the dialogue promos, we get a hint that it is the story about a daughter of a shoe-maker who is sexually abused by a group of rich and spoilt men. While Sanjay is doing all that it takes to get back his daughter’s honour, it seems Aditi too finally gets the strength to fight back. But will she succeed?

Sharing the poster of the film, Aditi wrote, “They broke my wings but forgot I had claws. Looking fear in the eye… in and as #Bhoomi. Here’s the 3rd poster from @BhoomiTheFilm!” Well, the poster has left us intrigued and we cannot wait to watch the entire story at the theaters.

Meanwhile, Aditi feels blessed to have worked with ace directors like Mani Ratnam this year. She would also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati. Summing up the year, the actor in an interview to indianexpress.com, earlier stated, “Sometimes you get to do what you always wanted to do since childhood or you live your childhood dreams. So, this year has been about reiterating the belief in one’s dreams to me.”

