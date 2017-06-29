Bhoomi: Aditi Rao Hydari gives a throwback to her on-screen father Sanjay Dutt. The picture is too adorable!

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt’s candid picture from Bhoomi. Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt’s candid picture from Bhoomi.

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi might not have made any news in a long time but there is no doubt in the fact that this Omung Kumar directorial is for sure one of the much-anticipated films to release this year. While Sanjay is spending some quality time with his family, Aditi Rao Hydari is missing the moments when she shared the screen space with the 57-year-old actor.

Sharing an adorable picture from behind the camera, Aditi wrote, “Look what I found! Happy times with the big friendly giant…” This is for the first time when Aditi would be sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt.

Bhoomi is said to be an emotional and sensitive revenge drama, and it will show a scintillating relationship between a father and his daughter. The film would release on September 22. After Bhoomi, Sanjay would be seen playing the lead in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

The film will go on floors in the month of August 2017. The team of the film is planning to begin the first schedule in Devgadh Baria, a small town in the foothills of Gujarat’s eastern border, 44 km from Godhra. Since the third part of the franchise will begin from where the second had ended, they will be shooting crucial parts of the third film on the banks of the river Panam and in the town’s centre.

Not just this, the actor would comeback on screen as Munna Bhai. The film’s script and title are yet to be locked.

