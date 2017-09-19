Bhoomi actor Sidhant Gupta: I feel I am finally doing what I came here to do

Bhoomi actor Sidhant Gupta gets candid. Bhoomi actor Sidhant Gupta gets candid.

TV actor Sidhant Gupta is making his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Bhoomi, which will hit screens on September 22. Sidhant is known mostly for his role as Kunj Sarna in TV serial Tashan-e-Ishq. He then participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaja 9. Now, Sidhant, who is excited about his film Bhoomi, talks to us about his debut film and working with Sanjay Dutt.

You are making your debut with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film, Bhoomi. How excited are you?

First venture into mainstream cinema, so who wouldn’t be excited? It is not just a big film, but Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film. It has a lot of buzz around it. Even if I wasn’t a part of the film, I still would be excited.

Were you ever intimidated by Sanjay Dutt?

I have observed him from Khalnayak to Munnabhai MBBS, to now Bhoomi. He has done more than 180 films, so it is only human to be nervous, and intimidated. But, I was fortunate enough to meet him before we started shooting, and he is someone who will genuinely encourage you and make you comfortable. There is an instance, when we were shooting for ‘Will you marry me’ song. We all were watching the footage of the song after we were done shooting. Sanjay Dutt called me in the evening to tell me that he loved the way I danced in the song. He also told me that I am a newcomer and that I am doing good. He calls the whole team home for dinner, and he is great to hang around with. As a newcomer you need encouragement, it means more than anything else, and Baba does that. He encourages us, even when he doesn’t really need to do that. He is just great, and so genuine. That’s the kind of person he is, so much to learn from him.

How is Sanjay Dutt to work with?

I think it is his aura that people don’t know what to talk to this man about, or what to ask him. See, if you are a guest at someone’s house, only the owner can make you feel comfortable, that is how he is. I am a newcomer. I could have been intimidated by him. I could be more nervous. I was anxious anyway. But he makes it look like it is a job and let’s get done with it, and that we are like family and let’s move ahead. This helps you grow as an actor, especially when you are new. So, obviously there are perceptions about him, when I had met him for the first time. I didn’t know what to talk to him about. I have always admired his work. I have grown up seeing him in films. I loved him in Khalnayak. I was a child then. I didn’t even know that I would want to become an actor one day. Now, suddenly I shared the screen space with him. It was every bit great.

You have transitioned from the TV industry to now doing mainstream Bollywood films. How does it feel?

Let me tell you something first. Let’s not underestimate the television industry, because it’s reach is great and it has given me a lot of fan following. It has been over a year since I haven’t been a part of television, but I still get a million gifts from all over the world. They (fans) are still attached to my character and the series.

At the same time, there is a big difference! Anybody who comes to Mumbai wants to work in films. I remember someone asking me why I came to Mumbai, and I said to work in films. After being a part of a television show, to doing reality shows to now finally doing a film, I feel I am finally doing what I came here to do because films are larger than life. You can switch on the TV and watch a show, but to watch films one steps out of their house, goes to the theaters and watches the new film. It is definitely a larger than life medium. It is a big difference to be honest with you. It is great to finally do a film. It is like a dream, and I hope I never wake up from that dream.

I can do anything in life but not as well as I can act. It took me time, but I am doing what I was here to do. I had to struggle and work hard, but finally, I am getting there. I am only rising, I am only taking a step ahead. I have two more projects after Bhoomi, so I am growing. I am happy. I hope this journey never stops.

Not many TV actors get the opportunity you got when it comes to their dream break in Bollywood. Your thoughts?

If you have a good move, no one can stop you! If you are hard-working, really good with your work and you are at the right place and time, all these things count. Also, I feel there is something to do with destiny. If you have it in you, sooner or later you will reach where you belong, I have seen that, and I am experiencing it.

Would you go back to working in television if a good series comes to you?

For me, right now, mass content is the hero. People won’t watch anything, no matter how hard you try, be it television or films. The audience is not lenient anymore. End of the day, they are putting in their hard-earned money to watch us do our work, so they need that assurance of entertainment. What they watch on screen should stay with them for longer. So, as I said in the beginning, let’s not underestimate television. But I am only growing, taking the step ahead in this direction. I have two more projects in hand, but can’t talk about just yet.

