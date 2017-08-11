Bhoomi actor Aditi Rao Hydari: Being challenged by a character drives me to keep going in films

Aditi Rao Hydari is living her childhood dream of being an actor. Aditi Rao Hydari is living her childhood dream of being an actor.

The impressive trailer of Omung Kumar directorial Bhoomi landed on the internet Thursday afternoon. As we witnessed a story of the undying spirit of a father (Sanjay Dutt) to save his daughter’s (Aditi Rao Hydari) integrity, we were left amazed with the ruggedness and the impressive dialogue delivery of Aditi who played a fragile beauty in her last big screen outing Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai.

As Aditi was in the capital city for the fifth edition of The Vogue Wedding Show, she sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com and talked about living her dream of acting in movies, her idea of a perfect wedding, the entire hullabaloo around the airport looks of actors and what keeps her motivated to be an actor.

The year 2017 has been a good one for Aditi. She worked with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam in his romantic film Kaatru Veliyidai. Next, she worked on Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi which is all set to hit the theaters on September 22 and now she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati where she plays the wife of Ranveer Singh. When we asked her to sum up the year in her words, the actor said, “Sometimes you get to do what you always wanted to do since childhood or you live your childhood dreams. So, this year has been about reiterating the belief in one’s dreams to me. I am working with two filmmakers, Mani Ratnam and Sanjay Leela Bhansali whom I always wanted to work with ever since I was a kid. I also got a chance to sing with A.R. Rahman. These are literally the dreams I always had. So, it’s been about that. At the end of the day, all of this encourages you to keep dreaming, believing and keep challenging yourself to work hard.”

The Wazir actor has worked in several Bollywood movies, so what is that which keeps her motivated to be an actor? To this Aditi said, “I love to be in front of the camera. What drives me is, great directors as they have this amazing vision and they take you in a different world altogether. Also, to be a part of different stories and be challenged by a situation or a character is what drives me to keep going in the film industry.”

In the trailer of Bhoomi, there is a moment where we see Aditi in a typical avatar of a beautiful bride with a perfect hairdo and a lot of jewellery. But in reality, the actor wants to keep it simple and comfortable. “I feel people look like a burdened version of themselves on their wedding day and are stressed out completely. So, instead, they should get away with all heavy dupattas and 18 million colours in their wedding attire and be comfortable in whatever they choose to wear,” said Aditi. When asked what kind of a marriage will she have, Aditi quipped, “I will like to have either a classic or a Bohemian wedding. Classic, because I always imagine a wedding to look like a painting and if it has to be a Bohemia then I will be all chilled, barefoot in a malmal lehenga on a beach.”

Getting dressed up for the airport is as important as getting ready for a big Bollywood party for actors. Their fashion statement while travelling generally becomes a trend but Aditi feels one should not feel pressurised because of being under the constant gaze. “I think as an actor one should put his or her energy in improving their craft and developing their characters. Clothes and styling are definitely important but it should not become an added pressure. Anyways you have no control over what people say so be happy with whatever you are wearing or for that matter whatever you are doing,” remarked Aditi.

Adding to it, Aditi makes a point as she says, “Also, I feel it’s not right to lash out at the media for these pictures. Everybody is doing their job. The pictures are being clicked because there are people who are consuming them. And most of the times photographers are actually very sweet.”

