Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer: Harshvardhan Kapoor is the new superhero in town

The trailer for the much-anticipated Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero just hit the internet and safe to say, it has managed to pique our interest. The three-minute-long clip establishes the premise of the film pretty well with some previously seen and some new footage.

The trailer opens on a comic note when Ashish Verma is discussing his graphic novel on Mumbai’s first superhero with his friends, Harshvardhan and Priyanshu Painyuli. After a couple of wisecracks on Ra.One and G.One, we are shown how Priyanshu and Harshvardhan take Verma’s narrative forward in real life by busting some minor rackets here and there under the pseudonym of Insaaf. Things take a serious turn when the two get involved in a BMC water supply case and plan on unravelling a major scandal. The rest of the trailer follows how the two self-proclaimed superheroes end up shunning their masks and standing up against the most powerful forces in the city.

The trailer ends with a voiceover from Kapoor saying, “Hero paida nahi hota, banta hai (A hero is never born, he is made).” Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is described to be the story of “a young man who wants to continue doing the right and challenge the wrong. And how on this journey, he discovers that he’s destined to do bigger things, which will transform him from a common man to a Superhero.” This vigilante drama is being helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and will hit the screens on May 25 this year. It is being produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.

Praising Harshvardhan in the film, Motwane had earlier told IANS, “He is such a passionate actor and person. I had a great time. I am really excited about the film. It turned out really well.” Apart from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Kapoor also has the Abhinav Bindra biopic in his kitty currently.

