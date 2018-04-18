Bhavesh Joshi Superhero teaser: Can Harshvardhan Kapoor pull off an intriguing vigilante drama?

Harshvardhan Kapoor in a still from the teaser of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Harshvardhan Kapoor in a still from the teaser of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

After releasing the first look posters for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero today morning, Phantom Films have now dropped a full-blown teaser for the Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer. Though viewers never meet face-to-face with Harshvardhan in the one-and-a-half minute long video, his heroic avatar does leave an impression on your mind.

While filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is directing Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, it is being produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. The trailer starts with a voiceover in Kapoor’s husky voice saying, “Hero paida nahi hota, banta hai (A hero is not born, he is created).” The rest of the trailer follows a masked Kapoor fighting off the goons of the city.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Harshvardhan wrote, “#BhaveshJoshiSuperHero says hi… #VikramAdityaMotwane #FirstLook #Teaser @FuhSePhantom @ErosNow @RelianceEnt @anuragkashyap72.”

A number of sequences in the trailer remind us of its Hollywood counterparts (Deadpool, Batman among others). And we are just hoping that this doesn’t turn out to be another one of those Bollywood spoofs that outrageously copy western flicks. The trailer also ends on a confusing note as Harshvardhan’s silhouette emerges out of a raging fire and mouths, “Mera naam Bhavesh Joshi hai or mein abhi bhi zinda hoon (I am Bhavesh Joshi and I am still alive).”

Harshvardhan Kapoor in a still from the teaser of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Harshvardhan Kapoor in a still from the teaser of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero looks like the story of a masked vigilante who stays undercover and yet strives to maintain law and order in his neighbourhood.

Praising Harshvardhan in the film, Motwane had earlier told IANS, “He is such a passionate actor and person. I had a great time. I am really excited about the film. It turned out really well.” Apart from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Kapoor also has the Abhinav Bindra biopic in his kitty currently.

