Friday, June 01, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie release LIVE UPADTES: Review, audience reaction and more

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie review and release live updates: Want to know what celebrities and fans are saying about the Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 9:28:51 am
bhavesh joshi superhero Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero stars Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releases today. It is the second time that Harshvardhan will be appearing on the silver screen after his debut in Mirziya. On the other hand, Vikramaditya Motwane has proven his capability time and again. With films like Lootera, Udaan and Trapped in his filmography, one can expect his latest venture to deliver as well.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a vigilante film set in Mumbai. From the trailers and videos released so far, the film looks like it tells the story of our societal problems and how a vigilante, in the form of a superhero, takes it upon himself to make changes in the society.

Also Read | Harshvardhan Kapoor: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero deals with real-world issues

June 1 also happens to be the release date of Veere Di Wedding which stars Harshvarshan’s sister Sonam Kapoor alongside Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie review and release live updates: Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Priyanshu Painyuli, Nishikant Kamat, Radhika Apte and Ashish Verma.

09:28 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Divya Dutta on Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
09:16 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Planning to watch Bhavesh Joshi Superhero? Here are some reasons to watch the Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer

1. Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane, who has helmed acclaimed films like Udaan, Lootera and Trapped, is known for making his actors go the extra mile to deliver credible performances on screen. Therefore it would be interesting to see what he has done with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

2. Vigilante + superhero film

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero dabbles with interesting genres– the vigilante drama and the superhero genre. Both genres have not been experimented much with in the past, as far as Bollywood is concerned.

Also Read: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Five reasons to watch the Harshvardhan Kapoor film

08:58 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Early audience reaction
08:53 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Harshvardhan Kapoor on Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Harshvardhan Kapoor said, “I had approached the script as an action-drama. I never really saw it as a superhero film, I was never really like ‘I am going to wear this suit and mask’. I just saw it as a story about an ordinary guy who finds himself in an extraordinary situation and decides to do something very brave about it.”

08:42 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Vikramaditya Motwane is a genius, says Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher, who shared screen space with Harshvardhan Kapoor in his debut film Mirzya, tweeted: "#BhaveshJoshisuperhero is a genre India has never seen before. Hats of to the entire team for believing & pulling of this film. #VikramadityaMotwane is a genius. @HarshKapoor_ I felt so proud watching you. All the hardwork will pay off. Go get them #BhaveshJoshi."

08:36 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is outstanding, says Sonam Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor's sister Sonam Kapoor wrote on Twitter: "Outstanding film bhavesh joshi.. everyone is mind blowing! @HarshKapoor_ is insane... priyanshu, Ashish and Nishikant Kamat are out of this world. Vikramaditya is the best filmmaker of our country right now!"

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a vigilante-superhero drama set in Mumbai. The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial stars Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead role.

