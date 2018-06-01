Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie release LIVE UPADTES: Review, audience reaction and more

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero releases today. It is the second time that Harshvardhan will be appearing on the silver screen after his debut in Mirziya. On the other hand, Vikramaditya Motwane has proven his capability time and again. With films like Lootera, Udaan and Trapped in his filmography, one can expect his latest venture to deliver as well.
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a vigilante film set in Mumbai. From the trailers and videos released so far, the film looks like it tells the story of our societal problems and how a vigilante, in the form of a superhero, takes it upon himself to make changes in the society.
Also Read | Harshvardhan Kapoor: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero deals with real-world issues
June 1 also happens to be the release date of Veere Di Wedding which stars Harshvarshan’s sister Sonam Kapoor alongside Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.
1. Vikramaditya Motwane
Vikramaditya Motwane, who has helmed acclaimed films like Udaan, Lootera and Trapped, is known for making his actors go the extra mile to deliver credible performances on screen. Therefore it would be interesting to see what he has done with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.
2. Vigilante + superhero film
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero dabbles with interesting genres– the vigilante drama and the superhero genre. Both genres have not been experimented much with in the past, as far as Bollywood is concerned.
Also Read: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Five reasons to watch the Harshvardhan Kapoor film
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Harshvardhan Kapoor said, “I had approached the script as an action-drama. I never really saw it as a superhero film, I was never really like ‘I am going to wear this suit and mask’. I just saw it as a story about an ordinary guy who finds himself in an extraordinary situation and decides to do something very brave about it.”
Saiyami Kher, who shared screen space with Harshvardhan Kapoor in his debut film Mirzya, tweeted: "#BhaveshJoshisuperhero is a genre India has never seen before. Hats of to the entire team for believing & pulling of this film. #VikramadityaMotwane is a genius. @HarshKapoor_ I felt so proud watching you. All the hardwork will pay off. Go get them #BhaveshJoshi."
Harshvardhan Kapoor's sister Sonam Kapoor wrote on Twitter: "Outstanding film bhavesh joshi.. everyone is mind blowing! @HarshKapoor_ is insane... priyanshu, Ashish and Nishikant Kamat are out of this world. Vikramaditya is the best filmmaker of our country right now!"