Bhavesh Joshi Superhero release postponed, to hit screens on June 1

2018 is the year of postponement of films, and the latest to join the list is Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Vikramaditya Motwane’s vigilante drama, which was earlier scheduled to release on May 25, has now been pushed to June 1. The news comes days after the film’s first song “Chavanprash” featuring Harshvardhan’s cousin Arjun Kapoor was launched.

The decision was taken after the makers thought that June 1 is a better date from a distribution point of view. They feel the particular weekend has a greater audience potential and is also at a safe distance from holdover Hindi and English releases. Hence, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will get more number of shows if it is postponed.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was previously set to clash with Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. But with a new date, it will release alongside Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

The trailer of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero released early this month to positive reviews. The film is touted to be full of drama and action. The action-packed trailer traces the journey of a group of friends who set out on the path of righteousness. It shows Harshvardhan emerging as the new superhero in town after a series of incident turns their life upside down.

Praising Harshvardhan in the film, Vikramaditya Motwane had earlier told IANS, “He is such a passionate actor and person. I had a great time. I am really excited about the film. It turned out really well.” Apart from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Harshvardhan also has the Abhinav Bindra biopic in his kitty.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero stars Harshvardhan Kapoor, Priyanshu Painyuli and Nishikant Kamat among others. The film has been produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.

