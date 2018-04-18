Bhavesh Joshi Superhero first look: Harshvardhan Kapoor and Vikramaditya Motwane join hands for a quirky action film

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero hits the theatres on May 25. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero hits the theatres on May 25.

Trapped film director Vikramaditya Motwane is coming back to the silver screen with a quirky action film titled Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Starring Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead, the film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will hit the theatres on May 25.

Sharing the first look posters for the film, Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “He’s here! #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero.” Featuring some eye-popping background colours, the posters have a superhero comic-book feel with their sketchy overtones and Harshvardhan Kapoor’s all black suit.

But in his earlier interviews, Harshvardhan has already clarified that though it looks like it, Bhavesh Joshi is not a superhero film. The film is said to follow the story of a young man’s quest for revenge and the discovery that he’s destined for much bigger things in life. Promising some well-crafted action sequences, this vigilante drama has been shot in and around Mumbai.

Vikramaditya Motwane, who has earlier helmed critically-acclaimed intense films like Lootera, Udaan and Trapped, seems to be experimenting with a new genre with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. In an earlier interview with IANS, Kapoor also remarked, “It’s Vikramaditya Motwane so you can trust him to do something original. I am still so new in acting and it has been my second experience. I am very blessed to have two amazing directors. They are my favourite directors in India. I have worked with them in my first two films.”

Praising Harshvardhan in the film, Motwane had also earlier said, “He is such a passionate actor and person. I had a great time. I am really excited about the film. It turned out really well.” Earlier seen in Mirzya, Kapoor also has the Abhinav Bindra biopic in his kitty currently.

