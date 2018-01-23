From Bhavana’s wedding reception to Padmaavat’s release: LIVE UPDATES

All the latest Entertainment news, photos and videos. All the latest Entertainment news, photos and videos.

Can’t keep up with the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema news? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the world of Entertainment.

9:30 am: Bollywood actor and Smita Patil’s son Prateik Babbar got engaged to 27-year-old writer-director-editor Sanya Sagar in Lucknow on Monday.

9 am: Shah Rukh Khan on Monday received the World Economic Forum’s 24th Crystal Award for his leadership in championing children’s and women’s rights in India.

After receiving the honour, SRK quipped, “Extremely charged that I’ve had this amazing opportunity, this award, being recognized like this for minuscule work that I did, I’d like to do it with even more fervor. What is even more pleasant is that India is here in full power.”

Watch King Khan’s speech at the #WorldEconomicForum after being awarded the Crystal Award – Part 1#WEF2018 #Davos2018

CRYSTAL AWARD FOR SRK pic.twitter.com/bVIISVNnb6 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 22, 2018

Watch King Khan’s speech at the #WorldEconomicForum after being awarded the Crystal Award – Part 2#WEF2018 #Davos2018

CRYSTAL AWARD FOR SRK pic.twitter.com/gRjKZWnbyR — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 22, 2018

Watch King Khan’s speech at the #WorldEconomicForum after being awarded the Crystal Award – Part 3#WEF2018 #Davos2018

CRYSTAL AWARD FOR SRK pic.twitter.com/46DxnWAOYj — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 22, 2018

Read: Shah Rukh Khan receives Crystal Award at World Economic Forum, thanks wife, mom and daughter for his values

8:30 am: Malayalam actor Bhavana tied the knot with Kannada film producer Naveen on Monday morning at Thrissur, Kerala. The wedding was followed by a star-studded wedding reception held at Thrissur’s Lulu Convention Center. Check out some photos from the wedding festivities:

Read: Bhavana ties the knot with Naveen; see all photos, videos from their wedding

8 am: With just three more days to the release of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat, it looks like the dust around the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is yet to settle. On Monday morning, Karni Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi said the group was ready to watch the film as offered by Bhansali Productions to end the deadlock on the issue. However, later in the day, Lokendra maintained that the group is ‘committed to ensuring that ‘Padmaavat’ is not screened in the country.’

With press shows and previews scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, we will finally know if there really is ‘distortion of history’ as claimed by groups who are yet to watch Padmaavat.

Read: Padmaavat row: Karni Sena open to watching Bhansali’s period drama

7:30 am: Here’s a quick recap of Monday’s most read stories on Indian Express Entertainment:

Bhavana ties the knot with Naveen

Sanjay Leela Bhansali loves challenges and his films before Padmaavat are proof

Vikas Gupta filed criminal case against Shilpa Shinde? Here’s what Vikas has to say

Welcome To New York trailer is a laugh riot and Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar are our favourites

Alia Bhatt breaks down at best friend’s wedding; see photos, videos

Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor wrap up Sanjay Dutt biopic with a fun video ‘Dutts The Way’

Largo Winch director to sue Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi team for plagiarism

Confirmed! Dulquer Salmaan to star opposite Sonam Kapoor in film adaptation of Zoya Factor

Before Padmaavat, a look at how Ranveer Singh’s last five films fared at the box office

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar collects Rs 174.10 cr in China

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd