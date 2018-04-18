Salman Khan takes a dig at Bharat co-actor Priyanka Chopra, ‘Desi Girl’ has the perfect reply

Bharat actors Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra were last seen together in 2008 film God Tussi Great Ho. Bharat actors Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra were last seen together in 2008 film God Tussi Great Ho.

Salman Khan’s Bharat has made cinema goers excited as makers of the film recently announced that Priyanka Chopra is the female lead in the movie. Welcoming the global star of India on board, director of the movie Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Priyanka’s character is the soul of the film. She stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Salman in his journey and is the catalyst who triggers what will be a turning point in the plot.” Even Priyanka expressed her excitement of reuniting with Zafar and Salman for the project as she said, “I’m looking forward to shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time.” It was only Salman whose comment was awaited on this latest development.

Now, the Dabangg Khan too has taken to his social media account to welcome Priyanka but in his own inimitable style. In his tweet, the actor even joked about Priyanka being a Hollywood star while his film is a Hindi movie. “#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019,” tweeted Salman. Salman and Priyanka have earlier shared screen space in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) and God Tussi Great Ho (2008).

Giving a befitting reply to Salman, Priyanka wrote that she is a ‘Desi Girl’ who has been brought in UP. She tweeted, “UP Bareilly की पली बड़ी हूँ जनाब…. #DesiGirl forever. Very happy to be a part of #Bharat and see all of u on set!!

@beingsalmankhan @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019.”

After Salman, it was Ali Abbas Zafar who took a jibe at the Quantico actor as he tweeted, “Swagat hai aapka @priyankachopra #Bharat ki mitti aur hawa ko apka intezaar hai ;).” In his earlier quote, Zafar had said, “Bharat is Priyanka’s homecoming to Bollywood after having proved herself as a performer in a global TV show, Quantico, and in Hollywood.”

Swagat hai aapka @priyankachopra #Bharat ki mitti aur hawa ko apka intezaar hai ;) pic.twitter.com/EZ5BRuc0xh — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 18, 2018

Bharat, which is all set to be shot in various parts of the world including Spain and Abu Dhabi, will hit the theatres on Eid 2019. The film is an official adaptation of 2014 Korean film Ode to My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.

