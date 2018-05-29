TV actor Aasif Sheikh joins Salman Khan’s Bharat

Salman Khan will be seen sharing the screen space with Priyanka Chopra in Bharat. Salman Khan will be seen sharing the screen space with Priyanka Chopra in Bharat.

Actor Aasif Sheikh is the new entrant to Bharat, a film that already has an interesting star cast consisting of Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover. Bharat has brought Salman and PeeCee back together after a long time, the last they acted in a film together was God Tussi Great Ho in 2008.

Now, TV actor Aasif Sheikh has joined the Bharat bandwagon as well. Aasif and Salman have worked together in films like Karan Arjun, Bandhan, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Auzaar and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar; the two will be seen together on screen after a gap of twelve years.

Aasif has appeared in several films and TV shows. But he rose to fame working in the presently running sitcom series Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, where he plays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. He says, “After doing a few films, I started doing TV shows, and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai keeps me quite busy, so if I have to do a film it has to be a good one. It should be a film where it is worth giving my twenty-five days in three months. Working for TV shows takes up a lot of time and energy.”

Also read | Bharat: Tabu joins Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next

Aasif is happy that he got a film that he would like to be a part of. Expressing joy, the actor spoke to us at indianexpress.com and said, “I am happy that I am doing Bharat with Salman Khan. He is one of the best persons I have known, he is also one of the finest actors. I have known him before his first film, Maine Pyar Kiya. We first worked together in Karan Arjun and now we’ll be sharing screen space after more than a decade. He is a superstar, but he has not changed, he is still the same person I knew then. Of course, we had lost touch in between, I would meet him once or twice in a year. I am glad this worked out.”

Also read | Priyanka Chopra to play a crucial role in Salman Khan’s Bharat

The actor also spoke about his friendship with Atul Agnihotri, who is producing Bharat. He said, “Atul (Agnihotri) is one of the closest friends, and I am happy that I am getting an opportunity to work with him. I have also loved the films that Ali Abbas Zafar has made, Tiger Zindagi Hai, being the latest.”

Ali Abbas Zafar, who is directing Bharat, on Aasif Sheikh being a part of the film, said, “We are very excited to work with Aasif, he has brilliant comic timing and his popularity on TV is phenomenal; looking forward to working with him.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd