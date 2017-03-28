Bhagyashree’s rare appearance reminds us of Maine Pyar Kiya’s demure Suman. See pics

Bhagyashree, who keeps away from the shutterbugs, was glowing as always when spotted recently in Mumbai. Bhagyashree, who keeps away from the shutterbugs, was glowing as always when spotted recently in Mumbai.

If there is one thing that remains a constant in the memories of the 90s generation, it has to be the famous dialogue, “Ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte.” This particular line might have undergone a lot of change by 2017, but for the hardcore Bollywood fans, Maine Pyar Kiya still remains as iconic as its cast. One name that has become an inseparable part of it is actor Bhagyashree, who debuted with the film opposite Salman Khan. Bhagyashree vanished into oblivion after this movie as she decided to do film only with her husband Himalaya Dasani after Maine Pyar Kiya. In one of their rare appearances, this couple was spotted in Mumbai last night.

Bhagyashree, who played the role of a demure middle-class girl named Suman in the 1989 film, tied the knot with Himalaya two years after the film’s release. This was after her blockbuster debut when she had no dearth of film offers. But she made her choice. After this, it is said she had her terms for every filmmaker was if they wished to cast her, they also had to cast Himalaya as the male lead in the film. Such was her craze that the producers gave in and Bhagyashree did films like Tyagi, Paayal and Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul with Himalaya, but all bombed at the box office. No wonder, Bhagyashree vanished from the scene eventually.

Check out Bhagyashree’s latest pictures with husband Himalaya Dasani.

Bhagyashree and Himalaya have three children. Her son Abhimanyu Dasani has been in news for some years, regarding his impending Bollywood debut.

Bhagyashree still looks as glowing as ever. The actress may be 48 today but her before and after pictures don’t look very different.

Check out some of the still from Bhagyashree’s debut Bollywood film Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan.

Apart from small appearances in films here and there, Bhagyashree was also seen in television shows like CID, Kaagaz Ki Kasti and was a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. She last appeared as a lead in Laut Aao Trisha that aired between 2014 and 2015.

