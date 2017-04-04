Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani gets the perfect launch in Anurag Kashyap film

Bhagyashree’s son is prepping up for his big release with Radhika Madan. Bhagyashree’s son is prepping up for his big release with Radhika Madan.

Bhagyashree, who had made her debut with iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan, is now looking forward to her son’s debut in the film industry with ace director Anurag Kashyap at the helm of affairs. The actor’s son Abhimanyu Dassani is prepping up for a quirky action comedy, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, which will be produced by Anurag and has been written by Vasan Bala of Dev D fame. Apart from him, the film will also star television actor Radhika Madan, who shot to fame with the TV series, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Anurag said, “Vasan has written a superbly funny and kickass martial arts film, the likes of which I have neither read nor seen. It’s so local and so new that you can’t help but marvel at it. And I’m glad I get to produce it. We in Phantom hope that it becomes a never seen before franchise with these maddeningly crazy characters.” Vasan had earlier written and directed the 2012 crime-thriller Peddlers, which went on to be screened at that year’s Cannes as part of the International Critics’ Week.

As per the report, both the actors are undergoing rigorous training for a year as the film will also showcase some thrilling action sequences. It also features Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in a significant role.

Anurag Kashyap’s recent directorial film, Raman Raghav 2.0, starring Masaan fame Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was critically acclaimed. However, his production venture Haraamkhor failed to entertain the audience.

