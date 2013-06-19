Bhaag Milkha Bhaag banned in Pakistan

While many Bollywood movies are getting a decent release in Pakistan,Farhan Akhtar starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has been banned from releasing in the neighbouring country.

The reason for the ban is apparently a dialogue that Farhan’s character says in the film,which goes,”Mujhse nahi hoga. Main Pakistan nahi jaonga.”

Apparently,Farhan’s character Milkha is asked to go to Pakistan in the film and he refuses as Milkha’s family members were brutally killed during the 1947 riots. The Pakistan Censor Board has therefore disallowed the release of the film in their country. On the other hand,the film’s producers Viacom 18 wanted to stay true to the real life story of Milkha and hence agreed to do away with the release of the film in Pakistan.

