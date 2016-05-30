Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor to play Army captain in Junooniyat

Herry Tangri, who played an Army personnel in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, will now play an Army captain in Junooniyat. Herry Tangri, who played an Army personnel in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, will now play an Army captain in Junooniyat.

Actor Herry Tangri, who played an Army personnel in “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, will now play an Army captain in director Vivek Agnihotri’s “Junooniyat”.

This would be the second time Herry will be working with Agnihotri after they came together for the unreleased film “Freedom”, in which the actor essayed the lead role.

“Vivek sir is a great director and I have fond memories of working with him. He was the first director who gave me a break as a lead role in the unreleased film ‘Freedom’,” Herry said in a statement.

“‘Freedom’ was shot after Vivek’s recently released ‘Buddha in a Traffic Jam’. I am happy that I got a chance to work with Vivek again in ‘Junooniyat’,” he added.

Talking about his role in “Junooniyat”, Herry said: “Vivek sir called me up and offered me ‘Junooniyat’ as he had worked with me before and had liked my acting in ‘Freedom’. I immediately accepted it as it was something new and exciting.

“I essay the role of an Army captain of the Parachute Regiment. We had to do a lot of preparations for the film and also read a lot about the regiment,” he added.

Also starring Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautami, the film is slated to release on June 24.

Herry will also be seen in “Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara” and in “M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story”.

