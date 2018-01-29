Beyond The Clouds trailer: Ishaan Khatter surprises with his intense act in this Majid Majidi film, watch video

Beyond The Clouds trailer: Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s first Indian feature film, Beyond The Clouds, dwells on the nuances and intricacies of human relationships. Beyond The Clouds trailer: Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s first Indian feature film, Beyond The Clouds, dwells on the nuances and intricacies of human relationships.

Trailer of Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds for Indian audiences is finally out. The film starring Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles is already making noise for all the right reasons. The trailer was shared by its official Twitter handle with a caption, “The many facets of India intertwined with the celebration of love and family, here’s presenting #MajidMajidi’s, #BTCTrailer.” The gripping trailer proves why the film has been grabbing eyeballs and getting all the praise, already.

Ishaan’s acting is impressive and seems like he has been well groomed and prepared before this debut. The performance of Shahid Kapoor’s brother is intense. Leading lady Malavika Mohanan on the other hand delivers more with her eyes. Suiting her part extremely well, Malavika is infusing life in her character too.

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s first Indian feature film, Beyond The Clouds, dwells on the nuances and intricacies of human relationships. It revolves around siblings who bid to help each other until one of them ends up in jail. Surrounded with despair, they find a new meaning of life from Beyond The Clouds.

See Beyond The Clouds trailer here:

Earlier a two new posters featuring Ishaan and Malavika was also shared by the makers. While the poster showcased a regular scene on the Indian cityscape, the actors’ looks were shared with a description of the characters they play. “Here’s presenting #IshaanKhatter as the brave and bindaas Amir in #MajidMajidi’s #BeyondTheClouds,” read the caption along with a picture of actor Ishaan Khatter, while “.@MalavikaM_ as Tara in #MajidMajidi’s #BeyondTheClouds will move you beyond words,” was written along the poster featuring Malavika.

Also see Beyond The Clouds new posters:

Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds’ music has been given by maestro AR Rahman. The film will be released worldwide in three languages – Hindi, English and Tamil.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd