Beyond the Clouds movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Indian film industry’s new sensation, Ishaan Khatter’s debut feature film Beyond the Clouds has hit screens today. The movie has been directed by critically acclaimed director Majid Majidi. By the looks of its preview, Beyond the Clouds seems like just another realistic take on a facet of life by Majidi.
The film’s screenplay has been penned by Majidi himself. And the music of the movie has been composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman. The film’s main plotline revolves around a brother-sister relationship, and how their bond gets affected by unforeseen circumstances.
A good chunk of the film has been shot in Mumbai and the film has been produced by Zee Studios. Beyond the Clouds also features Malavika Mohanan in a pivotal role.
Highlights
Acclaimed director Majid Majidi's new film Beyond the Clouds has hit the theatres today. And in case you are still debating as to why you should go and watch the movie, here are a couple of reasons to get you started:
Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan
The stars of Beyond the Clouds, Ishaan Khatter, and Malavika Mohanan, are loaded with talent. Khatter is the younger brother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and is making his debut into the world of movies with the Majidi film. The teasers that have been released by the makers promise an interesting act by both Khatter and Mohanan. The trailer itself rides high on emotions and intent.
Majid Majidi
The filmmaker's Children of Heaven was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Majidi's movies have always been applauded for their content and approach towards cinema itself. However, only time will tell if his latest offering to cinema proves to be as big a success as his previous ventures.
