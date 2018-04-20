Follow Us:
Friday, April 20, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Presents Latest News

Beyond the Clouds movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Beyond the Clouds live updates: Want to know what critics, celebrities and fans are saying about Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan starrer Beyond the Clouds? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Majid Majidi directorial.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 20, 2018 11:45:21 am
Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan star in Beyond the Clouds Beyond the Clouds live updates: Ishaan Khatter starrer Beyond the Clouds has hit screens today.

Indian film industry’s new sensation, Ishaan Khatter’s debut feature film Beyond the Clouds has hit screens today. The movie has been directed by critically acclaimed director Majid Majidi. By the looks of its preview, Beyond the Clouds seems like just another realistic take on a facet of life by Majidi.

The film’s screenplay has been penned by Majidi himself. And the music of the movie has been composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman. The film’s main plotline revolves around a brother-sister relationship, and how their bond gets affected by unforeseen circumstances.

A good chunk of the film has been shot in Mumbai and the film has been produced by Zee Studios. Beyond the Clouds also features Malavika Mohanan in a pivotal role.

Also read: Beyond The Clouds trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan’s sibling story is gripping, watch video

Follow all the live updates about Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan’s Beyond the Clouds:

Live Blog

Highlights

    11:45 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan on Beyond the Clouds
    11:34 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Farah Khan on Beyond the Clouds
    11:25 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Filmmaker Karan Johar on Beyond the Clouds
    11:16 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Planning to watch Beyond the Clouds? Here are some reasons to watch the Ishaan Khatter starrer:

    Acclaimed director Majid Majidi's new film Beyond the Clouds has hit the theatres today. And in case you are still debating as to why you should go and watch the movie, here are a couple of reasons to get you started:

    Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan

    The stars of Beyond the Clouds, Ishaan Khatter, and Malavika Mohanan, are loaded with talent. Khatter is the younger brother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and is making his debut into the world of movies with the Majidi film. The teasers that have been released by the makers promise an interesting act by both Khatter and Mohanan. The trailer itself rides high on emotions and intent. 

    Majid Majidi

    The filmmaker's Children of Heaven was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Majidi's movies have always been applauded for their content and approach towards cinema itself. However, only time will tell if his latest offering to cinema proves to be as big a success as his previous ventures. 

    Also read | Beyond the Clouds: Five reasons to watch the Ishaan Khatter-Malavika Mohanan film

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts