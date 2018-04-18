Beyond the Clouds: Five reasons to watch the Ishaan Khatter-Malavika Mohanan starrer

Helmed by Majid Majidi, Beyonds the Clouds hits the theatres on April 20. Helmed by Majid Majidi, Beyonds the Clouds hits the theatres on April 20.

Highly-acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi is making a foray into Bollywood with his latest offering Beyond the Clouds. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, Beyond the Clouds hits the theatres on April 20. The film is said to be a realistic exploration of the bond between two siblings in the Indian context and also a grown-up version of Majidi’s previous offering, Children of Heaven. While this is the first Hindi feature for Ishaan and Malavika, Majidi is an ace filmmaker known across the globe.

Here are five reasons why you should not miss Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds at the theatres this weekend.

The realistic approach of Majid Majidi

If Majid Majidi’s previous films are anything to go by, the man has always helmed realistic films. Majidi, who counts filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Shyam Benegal among his influences, feels that Bollywood movies today lack a certain connect with the lives of its audiences. With Beyond the Clouds, he not only expects to bridge that gap but also give the audiences a story rooted in reality. Majidi has also made it a point to imbibe the natural culture of our country.

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan

While Beyond The Clouds marks Ishaan Khatter’s debut in the industry, it is the first Hindi film for south actor Malavika Mohanan. But so far in the trailers, the two actors don’t look like they are new to the craft. Their approach towards the characters seems genuine and even their brother-sister chemistry looks intense. Majidi has maintained in his interviews how casting the right people is like a ‘job-half-done’ for him. Interestingly, he has also shared how initially after his first meeting, he wasn’t convinced about whether Ishaan would fit the role but after a few meetings, he saw the spark in him and approved his casting.

The story of two siblings

The premise for Beyond the Clouds also seems to be a stark departure from most mainstream Bollywood films. The narrative follows the story of a brother-sister duo who is on the run from cops after a drug bust. Amir’s (Khatter) life takes a turn for the worse as his estranged sister Tara (Mohanan) ends up in jail in a bid to protect him. The film also stars seasoned filmmaker Gautam Ghose in a pivotal role but not much has been revealed about his character as of now.

A non-westernised perspective

Foreign filmmakers who come to India rarely focus on anything beyond the adversities of the poverty-stricken classes. Similar is the case of Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. But with Beyond the Clouds, Majid Majidi intends to step away from such superficial glances and present a very non-westernised look at the country’s class politics. And considering the international appeal of his films, this could be doubly beneficial for the Indian film industry.

Early reviews

Beyond the Clouds was chosen to open IFFI last year and after its run at various global film festivals, the film has also been widely appreciated by critics across the globe. It was also one of the Best Film nominees at the London Film Festival.

