Beyond The Clouds: Ishaan Khatter shares behind the scenes videos and photos

Actor Ishaan Khatter’s debut film Beyond The Clouds was released in the theaters this Friday. The debutant seems to be excited about the response of cinema-goers to the film and to pique their interest, he has also shared a couple of behind the scenes videos and photos on his Instagram account. Sharing the video, Ishaan has also requested his followers to treat the Majid Majidi directorial with love.

“It’s out there now 😊 treat with love, we sure did,” read the caption of one of his posts. The other one where the young actor is seen teasing his director was shared with the caption, “the truth #behindthescenes #beyondtheclouds.” The Iranian filmmaker Majidi in an earlier interview with PTI spoke about casting Ishaan for the role of a boy from Mumbai who lives life on the edge. He said, “The first time I met Ishaan, (he) was (wearing) a sporty T-shirt, (had) muscles and was trying to sit in a very macho way. I looked at him and said, ‘Your face is working, but I have a big problem with your body. Tone down your body, reduce the muscles. Next time, he wore a large T-shirt and sat with a hunch.”

Beyond the Clouds, a story of Amir (Ishaan Khatter) and Tara (Malavika Mohanan), who have their entire lives clouded by despair but then find hope, has opened in the cinemas with a mixed response. “Majid Majidi’s skills with getting children to appear natural is charmingly in evidence in Beyond The Clouds: the only parts of the film which feel fresh have these child actors flitting about; the rest is dispiritingly same-old,” Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta has written in her review of the film.

Also, Ishaan’s another much-talked about film Dhadak also starring Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up its shooting schedule. The actor shared the news with a still from the movie and wrote, “On another note, #dhadak wraps today – 3 months to release 😊”

Dhadak, helmed by Shashank Khaitan will hit the silver screens on July 20, 2018.

