Beyond the Clouds director Majid Majidi: Didn’t call Deepika Padukone for casting

Two years ago when stills of Deepika Padukone from the set of ace Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s new outing surfaced, they created a lot of buzz about a possible collaboration, and it was reported that the Padmaavat actor gave a look test for the film too.

Today, as Majidi unveiled the trailer of the same project, titled Beyond the Clouds, which he ended up making with Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan, the director thanked Deepika for “giving her time” and also clarified that it wasn’t an audition, contrary to how it was reported.

“I should appreciate all the Bollywood faces, all actors and actresses… I must also mention a special thanks to Ms Deepika for being extremely humble. We actually didn’t invite her casting, we just wanted to put her into the situation to get a feeling of the film. And she was quite humble.

For different reasons, the collaboration couldn’t happen. But in future, I hope there is an opportunity where we can work together,” he said.

Majidi added that for Beyond the Clouds he wanted new faces, hence despite auditioning a lot of known Bollywood actors, he finally zeroed in on Malavika, who makes her Hindi film debut with the movie, and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, however, did say that he is keen to cast Bollywood stars in future projects and a “collaboration may happen soon.”

“I’ve worked with professional actors in some of my films, but the subject and storyline demanded to find newer faces. I know that in Indian cinema industry, it’s important to have famous faces. I would like to do that also, maybe in the future there would be a possibility to have these faces but it’s important for me to choose the right person who is going to play these real characters,” Majidi said.

Beyond the Clouds marks the director’s debut of Majid Majidi in Indian feature films. The drama boasts of music by AR Rahman and it releases on March 23.

