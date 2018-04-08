Beyond The Clouds director Majid Majidi: A R Rahman’s put India on world map through his brilliant music

A.R. Rahman is a very kind, loving person, feels Beyond The Clouds director Majid Majidi. A.R. Rahman is a very kind, loving person, feels Beyond The Clouds director Majid Majidi.

Noted Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s first Indian film Beyond The Clouds is all set hit the silver screens soon. The director, who worked with A.R. Rahman in the film, feels that the music maestro is a very “kind and loving person”.

Majidi was interacting with media on a breezy Friday night at seashore near Bandra-Worli sea link where he launched the “Chote Motor Chala” song along with actors of the film Malavika Mohanan and Ishaan Khatter. “I wish he (A.R. Rahman) was here to launch this song. He worked for his own people all his life. He put India on world map through his brilliant music and, more than that, I think, as an individual, he is a very kind and loving person,” said Majidi on working with Rahman in the film.

Written and directed by Majidi, the music of the film has been composed by Rahman. The director further said, “I am grateful to people who have supported us throughout the shooting of this film. People of India are very loving and kind and I think culturally also, I connected with them really well because we also share similar kind of culture back in Iran.”

In Beyond the Clouds, Ishaan Khatter plays Amir, and shares the screen with Malavika Mohanan, who plays his sister, Tara. A streetwise hustler, Amir gets into a spot of bother with a druglord and Tara is caught in the crossfire. “It’s a different energy when your co-lead plays your sibling, as opposed to a love interest. It has not really been explored in Hindi films. Malavika and I had no time to prepare for the kind of chemistry we would have because there were no workshops or readings — Majidi sir doesn’t do those things,” Ishaan had shared earlier.

The film is scheduled to release on April 20 in three languages, including Hindi.

