Best user comments of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz trailer, and trailer reactions

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest trailer of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz got an interesting response. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest trailer of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz got an interesting response.

There is no doubt what so ever that Nawazuddin Siddiqui spells magic on-screen every time he makes an appearance. After giving some stellar performances in Gangs of Wasseypur, MOM, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Kahaani, Nawaz is all set to blow away our minds yet again with Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The trailer for his upcoming flick was released recently and it looks like Nawaz is back in his character from Gangs of Wasseypur.

Though Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is chiefly a thriller, the trailer promises the movie to even have an interesting mix of romance and action. The film has sprung into news a year back when Chitrangda Singh had walked out of the movie. When asked about the issues, director Kushan Nandy told reporters, “There were multiple issues with her… She had my script with her for one and a half years. The script was in detail, it had everything specified and even then if someone has any problem, I can’t force anyone.” Bengali beauty Bidita Bag, who replaced Chitrangda, said there was no apprehension in taking over the role and she is doing some powerful scenes in the movie.

While the trailer already has more than 30 lakh views, Nawaz’s fans have also posted some interesting comments on YouTube. One user named, Tarun Mahalawat, says, “Nawazuddin Siddique, Irfan Khan, Manoj Bajpai, Kay Kay Menon, Rajkumar Rao and Ajay Devgan are the best actors of Bollywood currently.” While another Avi Kaushik said, “Nawazuddin u r gonna be d greatest actor of all time in Indian Cinema…after Dilip Kumar n Amitabh Bachchan..!” Another user, Rohit Rohra says “Awesome movie can’t wait overrated khans se toh aachi hi hogi.” Touseef Ashfaq compared Nawaz to Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “Way better then SRK! way better! Next coming super star hero.every movie of Nawaz is like jewel! not like over acting Ki ki ki ki…ran.( the comment is based on acting..not movie!)”

Well, we hope like the amazing response that fans have given to Nawaz, the same is received by the movie too. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on August 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd