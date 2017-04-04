Best time working with Katrina Kaif in Jagga Jasoos: Shiamak Davar

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Katrina Kaif got injured while shooting for the film. Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Katrina Kaif got injured while shooting for the film.

Shiamak Davar who has choreographed dance sequences in Jagga Jasoos said that it was great working with Katrina Kaif in Jagga Jasoos. The 55-year old choreographer took to Twitter to share a pciture with Katrina Kaif and captioned it as, “Love this pic Katrina. Best times working with you for Jagga Jasoos. Can’t wait for the next shoot.”

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Katrina Kaif got injured while shooting for the film. Katrina Kaif’s spokesperson sent out an official statement that said, “This is to clarify that Katrina Kaif will no longer be performing at the Zee Cine Awards, due to an accident she met with on the sets (of Jagga Jasoos).The doctors have advised her rest and to strictly avoid any strenuous physical activity or exertion. Katrina is extremely disappointed that she will not be able to work through the injury. She is recuperating and will resume work shortly after a period of rest.”

Love this pic Katrina! Best times working with you for Jagga Jasoos! Can’t wait for the next shoot! pic.twitter.com/JsViVwaYz5 — Shiamak Davar (@Shiamakofficial) April 3, 2017

Jagga Jasoos was supposed to release on April 7, but now the film is postponed. Anurag expressed his concern in a series of tweets a few days back. The director wrote on Twitter, “#JaggaJasoos is a Family Holiday film. Since exams r pushed at most of the places. We r contemplating the delay. Only IF v get a better Date. But for now, a team is getting ready for 7th April.”

The speculations are rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif might not promote the film together. The two broke-up early this years and have been avoiding each other ever since.

