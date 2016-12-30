Latest News

Best of 2016: Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, female actors who owned the year

Best of 2016: We bring you the female stars who owned this year.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Published:December 30, 2016 5:15 pm
Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Best of 2016, Best actress of 2016, Best bollywood actress of 2016, Best bollywood actress Best of 2016: If Alia Bhatt delivered three great performances, Tapsee Pannu and Sonam Kapoor impressed with their single vulnerable-yet-strong-completely-human performances.

Entertainment, entertainment, entertainment is what we expect from Bollywood. But there are moments when the Hindi film industry shocks and awes us with its content. This year belonged to female stars who not only delivered female-centric cinema but also held their own in star vehicles. If Alia Bhatt delivered three great performances, Tapsee Pannu and Sonam Kapoor impressed with their single vulnerable-yet-strong-completely-human performances. We bring you the female stars who owned this year.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor played the protagonist in Ram Madhvani- directed biopic Neerja, which was based on the life of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot who died saving the lives of over 300 passengers on a hijacked PanAm plane. Sonam’s dignified, strong and real performance as Neerja left the viewers impressed and it turned out to be a career-defining role for her.

Alia Bhatt

Be it Alia Bhatt’s performance as an exploited girl addicted to drugs in Udta Punjab or as Dear Zindagi’s Kaira who is bamboozled by life’s questions or the bubbly young girl in Kapoor & Sons — Alia Bhatt add life to the three roles she played this year. Probably among the most talented in the young crop of actors, Alia is going strength to strength with every performance.

Anushka Sharma

It has been a great year for Anushka. She tasted back-to-back success with her two releases, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Anushka Sharma had earlier said that she is in a happy space and wants to consolidate it by choosing roles that have “gravitas”. Both Aarfa in Salman Khan-starrer Sultan and Alizeh in Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil are special for Anushka as they gave her a chance to play characters that are relatable, modern women.

Tapsee Pannu

We have had seen Tapsee Pannu in various roles in the past, but after her power packed performance in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink, the actor has just made a special place in the industry and in people’s heart. Tapsee was seen voicing what most girls in the country face but are scared to share. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan owned the part of their lawyer aiding the film in giving a progressive, provocative and powerful statement, but Tapsee became a star for sure, post this film and her role in it.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte’s role in Ajay Devgan’s produced film Parched and Rajinikanth-starrer Kabali makes her one of the top female actors for the year 2016. She also delivered Phobia, which again proved what a delight she is to watch.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

This year was great for the beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While we saw her in complete de-glam look in Sarbjit, which also has made it to the long list of films eligible for the Oscars, we saw her hot and sizzling side in Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

