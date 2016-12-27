Best of 2016: A timeline of hits from Dangal to Kabali

Here are blockbuster hits of 2016 Here are blockbuster hits of 2016

From Bollywood to Mollywood, year 2016 has seen many great hits with heart-wrenching themes to movies with social messages and mass action flicks. While many films were commercial successes, others had that mass appeal with moving subjects.

The year-ender blockbuster Dangal, for example, brought us the Aamir we were waiting for since 3 Idiots. The sports drama redefined and stood as a benchmark for that genre and for many other such stories based on real incidents. It also shattered the record for minting a whopping Rs 40 crore in just one day where many other films just made in their entire lifetime (or didn’t). On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink is another social drama that showed us the ground situation of women security in Delhi and the corrupt legal system that plagues the country. There were commercial hits like Housefull 3 and Sultan too.

Moving down to south, Tollywood is another such industry that saw old faces reworking their images with new concepts. Jr NTR and Mohanlal’s Janatha Garage was a blockbuster and had a relevant message regarding saving the environment. However, there were purely commercial mass actions films like Allu Arjun’s Sarrainodu and Ram Charan’s Dhruva that have won the audience too.

From one of the oldest industries, it has been a great year too. Kollywood can never ever grow old or bored with the Thalaivaar, Ilaythapathy, or Thala. As superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali sent ripples across the globe by becoming a huge commercial success (as usual), Vijay’s Theri was cannot be ignored for reclaiming his position as one of the pioneers of mass-action genre in the Indian film industry.

Mohanlal in Malayalam industry cannot be left behind in the 2016 race, as his sensational hit Pulimurugan broke multiple records in

As 2016 ends, we take a chronological recap of some of the box office heavyweights that stand out in the four major film industries of India and in the Indian cinema in general:

Let’s wait and watch what the industries have to offer in 2017.

