Bengaluru molestation incident makes us feel ashamed: Aamir Khan

The mass molestation of women in Bengaluru on New Year’s eve by male revellers has collectively shocked the conscience of the nation. Strongly condemning the incident today was actor Aamir Khan who made it clear that such acts of crime make us lower our heads in shame.

“The Bengaluru incident is saddening. We are hurt and ashamed that such a thing happened in our nation. We and every state government have to take the right steps and this should be a continuous process. There is no single solution to this problem, ” actor said.

For Aamir, the best solution to curb crimes against women is by having stricter rules and faster dispensation of justice to the victims. “Law and order will become very strict and so will judiciary. In America, when such an incident happens within two or three months the culprit gets punished and the case is closed. When this will happen here, change will happen. In today’s times, those who molest women think that nothing will happen to them. When examples are set before them that of culprits getting punished and being thrown behind bars, that is when the situation will change and criminals will feel scared. It is important to do that. Through my films and other things, I strive to increase sensitivity among women on such issues, ” Aamir added.

The Bengaluru incident sparked further outrage after state Home Minister G Parameshwara said in an interview that “western culture” is to be blamed and that these things do happen.

