Bengaluru molestation: Farhan Akhtar condemns incident, Salim Khan urges PM Modi to address issue

Farhan Akhtar and Salim Khan have condemned Bengaluru molestation incident. Farhan Akhtar and Salim Khan have condemned Bengaluru molestation incident.

Calling the molestation in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve a shame, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue immediately.Salim Khan expressed concern over the act by some of the Indian youngsters in Bengaluru during the New Year celebration.

“Honourable PM Narendra bhai, you have time and again mentioned that India’s youth will drive the country forward. It’s a shame what the youth have done in Bengaluru. Such acts are happening repeatedly all over. We were also young once, but never have such things happened,” the screenwriter tweeted on Tuesday. “Narendra bhai, the power of the youth is double-edged. It can go either way. You need to address it immediately,” the father of superstar Salman Khan wrote on Twitter.

Farhan Akhtar also tweeted about the incident saying, “Women should not dress like westerners b’coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt.

#oxy(deprived)morons.”

Women should not dress like westerners b’coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt.#oxy(deprived)morons — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 3, 2017

Narendrabhai the power of the youth is double edged it can go either way. You need to address it immediately @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) January 3, 2017

Its a shame what the youth have done in Bngluru.Such acts are happning rptdly all ovr.We were also young once bt nvr have such things happnd — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) January 3, 2017

Honble PM Narendrabhai, you have time and again mentioned that Indias youth will drive the country forward. — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) January 3, 2017

Aamir Khan has also condemned the incident. “The Bengaluru incident is saddening. We are hurt and ashamed that such a thing happened in our nation. We and every state government have to take the right steps and this should be a continuous process. There is no single solution to this problem,” actor said.