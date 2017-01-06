Girls wearing short dresses are copying west, boys molesting them copying Indian culture, ask Malaika Arora Khan, Anushka Sharma

Bengaluru mass molestation: Malaika Arora Khan, Anushka Sharma’s posts urge people to teach their sons to behave rather than asking women to watch themselves. Bengaluru mass molestation: Malaika Arora Khan, Anushka Sharma’s posts urge people to teach their sons to behave rather than asking women to watch themselves.

Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora Khan have condemned the Bengaluru mass molestation in strongly worded posts, saying not just those men but everyone who saw it and did nothing was to be blamed.

The two actors appeared shocked and affected by the news. While Anushka tweeted a message urging people to teach their sons to behave rather than asking women to watch themselves, Malaika’s long post says ‘my safety is my responsibility’, but how a girl seems to fail every single time.

Every time one is made to think, where are our girls safe? Why such incidents takes place? Who is responsible? Men were seen groping and trash talking women on the streets on New Year’s Eve in the city despite sizable police presence.

Malaika Arora Khan shared her reaction with a black image.

Malaika Arora Khan’s post reads as–

So, I went out with my girlfriends to party on the crowded streets of a Metropolitan city, they came out in large numbers and molested us…… But my safety is my responsibility so… The next time I went to a discotheque, it was enclosed and had bouncers, they came into the place and beat us up and ripped our clothes off…….But my safety is my responsibility so…. I went to a movie with a Male friend for company, they pushed me into a bus and shoved an iron rod inside my privates…….But my safety is my responsibility, so…… I went to my college, fully clad in a “decent” salwaar kameez, they caught me around a corner and squeezed my bum……But my safety is my responsibility, so…… I decided to stay at home in the comfort of my own house, they broke down the door, tied me up and videotaped the things they made me do with them…….But my safety is my responsibility, so…… I went back to live with my family feeling safe and secure with them, they were my uncles but they didn’t think of me as their niece when they made me take off my clothes and have their way with me…….But my safety is my responsibility, so……. These days I sit in the bathroom, locked tight, not coming out at all. They stand on the terrace opposite to it peeking in through the bathroom window, but I don’t take a bath…….because my safety is my responsibility……. Now, they have me exactly where they have always wanted me, my spirit broken, my ability to fight back gone, my will to do something destroyed…..at their mercy…..still stuck in the bathroom…..dreading the time when the knocking starts on the door as they come to get me here too.

I am that Indian Woman who can excel at sports, win medals for the Country, join the Army, become a CEO, go to the outer space and be the talk of the world…..only if I can come out of this bathroom……But my safety is my responsibility, so….

Disclaimer: Girls wearing short clothes and drinking and partying are copying the Western culture.Boys who molest them r copying the Indian culture???

Not only this, Anushka’s tweet too seems to be full on anger she must be feeling post this news. Check her tweet:

B-town also expressed rage at Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s statements where he partly pinned the blame on the dressing sense of women as being responsible for such incidents. The politician came under flak from all quarters.

