Bengaluru mass molestation: Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Swara Bhaskar and others say it’s time to wake up

The incident of mass molestation of women in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve by male revellers has left Bollywood celebrities shocked. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Swara Bhaskar among the others have expressed their anger over the incident. Varun took to Twitter and reacted to Abu Azmi’s statement over the incident that made national news.

In an interview with ANI, Abu Azmi from the Samajwadi Party ahd said: “Aaj modern zamane mein jitni aurat nangi nazar aati hai utna usey fashionable kaha jata hai. (In today’s generation, fashion is how short a woman wears her dress).”

Angered by his statement, Varun wrote, “Argggh how this angers me. Sir punish the criminals not the victims. Women can wear what they want it’s their choice.”

Swara Bhaskar has often expressed her viewpoint against any socially prevalent issues in the country. In a tweet she reacted on the incident of mass molestation too and wrote, “There is a problem with Indian parenting.. lets wake up to it and change it.” Kriti Sanon also agreed with Swara’s view point and retweeted her statement.

Singer Anushka Manchanda in a series of tweets expressed disappointment too. In fact, in one of her tweet she said she dresses according to the surroundings and “When I’m in Delhi I do not walk out in shorts.”

In another tweet, Farhan Akhtar vent out his fury over such an incident. He wrote, “Women should not dress like westerners b’coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt.#oxy(deprived)morons.”

At an event, Aamir Khan made it clear that such acts of crime make us lower our heads in shame. He said, “The Bengaluru incident is saddening. We are hurt and ashamed that such a thing happened in our nation. We and every state government have to take the right steps and this should be a continuous process. There is no single solution to this problem.”

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue immediately. Salim Khan expressed concern over such a sad thing.

Argggh how this angers me.Sir punish the criminals not the victims. Women can wear what they want it’s their choice. http://t.co/HSpRjlRq8A — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 3, 2017

Women should not dress like westerners b’coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt.#oxy(deprived)morons — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 3, 2017

Of course Abu Azmi is regressive. What about news channels interviewing him everytime shameful incidents like #bangaloremolestation happen? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 4, 2017

The Bengaluru incident sparked further outrage after state Home Minister G Parameshwara said in an interview that “western culture” is to be blamed and that these things do happen.

According to a Bangalore Mirror report, the city’s most bustling areas of MG Road and Brigade Road saw thousands of men mobbing the revellers, and groping and trash talking the women on the streets on Saturday night even as a large number of policemen were deployed in the area.

The police admitted to be helping out women in distress who reached out to them but denied getting any calls complaining of molestation. But some of the police personnel on duty narrated stories of chasing away men trying to take advantage of women.

