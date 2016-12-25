Being objectified is part of my job: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra says she has no issues about being considered a sex symbol as she considers it as part of her profession. Priyanka Chopra says she has no issues about being considered a sex symbol as she considers it as part of her profession.

Actress Priyanka Chopra says she has no issues about being considered a sex symbol as she considers it as part of her profession. The 34-year-old actress however said that being hot has never been her aim, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Dangal movie review

“Being objectified is part of my job. I don’t get offended by being called a sex symbol, because I’m an actress and it’s the nature of what I do.

“But I don’t think being a sex symbol is something you want to aim for. Of course you want to be hot, but that’s not all you want to stand for,” Priyanka said.

The “Quantico” star will soon appear alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson in the ‘Baywatch’ film, in which she plays Victoria Leeds. Describing her character Priyanka said she is an “ostentatious boss b*** on the beach.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with popular Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh, famously known as IISuperwomanII on the video-sharing website, for her new blooper How To Be A Good Wing Woman. The 28-year-old comedian shared the news on Twitter by posting the link of the clip.

How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft Priyanka Chopra. This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! #12CollabsOfXmas,” she wrote.

The Bajirao Mastani star also took to the micro-blogging site to express her excitement over her first ever collaboration with Lilly.

“This was so much fun Superwoman…,” she tweeted.