Behen Hogi Teri trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan bring to life the ‘mohalla-wala’ romance. Watch video

Remember the girl next door, whom you had a huge crush on, and how every guy in your locality also wanted to know her? Actor Rajkummar Rao perfectly brings to life the aspirations of every small town guy in his upcoming film Behen Hogi teri, co-starring Shruti Haasan. While Shruti portrays that very girl, Rajkummar plays the one who refuses to take her as his sister, who eagerly wants to send her a friend request, start befriending her despite crushing on her, but secretly fears of being friend zoned, or worse, getting a rakhi tied on his hands and be ‘bhen-zoned’ for life.

The trailer of Behen Hogi Teri brings out the little neighbourhood culture we witness in our daily lives. Remember the uncle who never fails to give you the look when you end up chatting with your opposite sex for more than one minute? His look soon turns into a glare when he spots you spending the perfect time with that girl. Other than Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan’s sweet girl-next-door romance, the trailer of Behen Hogi Teri excellently brings out these beautiful moments as the revamped track of classic “Jaanu Meri Jaan” plays in the background.

Rajkummar Rao plays the ‘Lucknow ka vella’ who is ready to do anything for his crush to ensure he isn’t bro-zoned. He adds more humour to his character when he asks furious questions like ‘Why should we treat girls like they are our sisters and mothers?’. He calls the love of his life Binny Arora (Shruti Haasan) ‘humari love story ki heroine aur villain’.

From the trailer, it seems Binny Arora is a smart independent woman who is more practical than the type of girls who are easy to appease. She scolds Gattu (Rajkummar Rao) with threats like ‘Aaj rakhi bandh ke tera the end kar deti hoon.’

The best moment from the trailer remains, when Gattu rants, “Ek launda bata do jo ek ladki ko pehli bar dekh ke bole, kya ladki hai na, kash yeh meri behen hoti.” Finally he expresses his hatred for Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dil Toh Pagal Hai, who always gets the girl.

After films like Trapped and Aligarh, Rajkummar Rao has returned, only this time with a light-hearted comic-drama. Behen Hogi Teri will release on June 2.

