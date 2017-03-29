Behen Hogi Teri song Jai Maa: Rajkummar Rao dons the Kala Chashma swag, but with a devotional twist. Watch video

Rajkummar Rao raps but not in the way you would have seen before. Rajkummar Rao raps but not in the way you would have seen before.

After being Trapped, Rajkummar Rao has turned devotional to save himself for every bad omen in his life, and is praying to Goddess Durga to help him get through all the tough times. Confused? Well, don’t be. Just brace yourself to see a completely new avatar of Rajkummar Rao, who is set to go all commercial and appear in a true-blue Bollywood film after a long time in Behen Hogi Teri. Before releasing the trailer of the film, the makers have released a devotional song, which is a rehash of last year’s chartbuster “Kala Chashma” from Baar Baar Dekho.

By the way, it is just not the fans who are surprised about this new version of the song. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who featured in the original Kala Chashma, wrote on his Twitter account, “From #kalachashma to MAA !😄 Good luck to team #behenhogiteri n @amul_mohan”

Check out the song here:

Behen Hogi Teri also features Shruti Haasan, who is sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time. The song is catchy with some hilarious lyrics, especially because Rajkummar takes on the stage as a rapper, a side to him we have not seen before. Well, we do not know if he is rapping for real but it is totally fun to see him in this new avatar. In the song, we also get to see a glimpse of Bigg Boss ex-contestant Gautam Gulati, who last appeared in Emraan Hashmi’s Azhar.

While the film marks Shruti’s comeback in Bollywood after 2015 film Gabbar Is Back with Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao has a series of films releasing this year. The actor kicked off 2017 with Trapped. He also has Omerta, Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shimla Mirch lined up.

The makers of Behen Hogi Teri would release its trailer soon. The film is scheduled for a May 26 release.

