Behen Hogi Teri poster: After rapping for ‘Jai Maa’, Rajkummar Rao gets into Shiva avatar. See pic

Actor Rajkummar Rao has given a modern twist to Lord Shiva’s avatar as the poster of forthcoming film Behen Hogi Teri features the actor dressed up as the deity, seated on a silver motorbike.

Amul Vikas Mohan, the film’s producer, shared the poster on Twitter and captioned it: “The teaser poster for ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ is here… Trailer out soon… Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan, Gautam Gulati.”

In the poster, Rajkummar is seen in a get-up like Lord Shiva, wherein he sports a long mane, a moon crescent on his head, a rudraksh bracelet — and he sits casually — with a bored look on his face — atop a bike with slippers on his feet. The backdrop is of a street with shops with their shutters down.

Directed by Ajay K Pannalal, the film — said to be a romantic comedy — also stars Gautam Gulati and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Just days ago, the first song of Behen Hogi Teri was released. The track titled “Jai Maa” is a devotional song. But contrary to other such tracks, this one is a rehash of last year’s chartbuster “Kala Chashma” from Baar Baar Dekho. Sidharth Malhotra, who featured in the original song, shared “Jai Maa” on twitter, leaving everyone curious.

Behen Hogi Teri will mark Shruti Haasan’s comeback in Bollywood after 2015 film Gabbar Is Back with Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao, who already has a series of films releasing this year, will be seen in a completely different character. The actor’s first release this year was Trapped. He is also a part of Omerta, Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shimla Mirch.

