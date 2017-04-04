Behen Hogi Teri poster: After rapping for ‘Jai Maa’, Rajkummar Rao gets into Shiva avatar. See pic

Actor Rajkummar Rao has given a modern twist to Lord Shiva’s avatar as the poster of forthcoming film Behen Hogi Teri features the actor dressed up as the deity, seated on a silver motorbike.
Amul Vikas Mohan, the film’s producer, shared the poster on Twitter and captioned it: “The teaser poster for ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ is here… Trailer out soon… Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan, Gautam Gulati.”
In the poster, Rajkummar is seen in a get-up like Lord Shiva, wherein he sports a long mane, a moon crescent on his head, a rudraksh bracelet — and he sits casually — with a bored look on his face — atop a bike with slippers on his feet. The backdrop is of a street with shops with their shutters down.
The teaser poster for #BehenHogiTeri is here.. trailer out soon.. @RajkummarRao @shrutihaasan @TheGautamGulati @BHTtheFilm pic.twitter.com/otQviVOkW7
— Amul Vikas Mohan (@amul_mohan) April 4, 2017
Directed by Ajay K Pannalal, the film — said to be a romantic comedy — also stars Gautam Gulati and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.
Just days ago, the first song of Behen Hogi Teri was released. The track titled “Jai Maa” is a devotional song. But contrary to other such tracks, this one is a rehash of last year’s chartbuster “Kala Chashma” from Baar Baar Dekho. Sidharth Malhotra, who featured in the original song, shared “Jai Maa” on twitter, leaving everyone curious.
Watch | Jai Maa song here:
Behen Hogi Teri will mark Shruti Haasan’s comeback in Bollywood after 2015 film Gabbar Is Back with Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao, who already has a series of films releasing this year, will be seen in a completely different character. The actor’s first release this year was Trapped. He is also a part of Omerta, Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shimla Mirch.
(With inputs from IANS)
