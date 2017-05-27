Behen Hogi Teri makers granted bail. Will the Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan film get a smooth release?

Behen Hogi Teri makers face legal troubles after releasing a poster where Rajkummar Rao appeared in a Shiva get-up Behen Hogi Teri makers face legal troubles after releasing a poster where Rajkummar Rao appeared in a Shiva get-up

Much before Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan starrer Behen Hogi Teri releases, it has already run into controversy. A couple of days back, the film’s director Ajay K Pannalal and producer Tony D’Souza were arrested by the Jalandhar Police on the grounds of hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

The two had a court hearing for the same and have been granted bail, and are out of legal battle for now.

On this development, one of the producers Amul Vikas Mohan, who travelled to Jalandhar with his fellow producer Nitin Upadhyaya, to help Tony and Ajay, told indianexpress.com, “India is a democratic country and like everyone, we too have a freedom of speech. The last few days have been stressful to put it mildly. A teaser poster released only digitally has become the fodder for some people to gain mileage. We obviously didn’t want to hurt religious sentiments but the way this all transpired has truly let us all down and deflated. We are new producers but all three of us (Tony D’Souza, Nitin Upadhyaya and I) have been a part of this industry for eons.”

Mohan further added how Bollywood personalities are often easy targets. He said, “Movies are scapegoat in this country, but this situation has been uncalled for to begin with. Our poster wasn’t put out in front of cinema halls across the nation, the CBFC has also passed the movie. But still it’s so easy for anyone to have their way which is truly shocking. We hope our stand of not bowing down to this bullying goes on a big way.”

A Jalandhar resident took offence at Behen Hogi Teri when the lead actor of the film, Rajkummar Rao appeared in a Shiva get-up in one of the film’s teaser posters. The man lodged a private criminal complaint against the filmmakers at the Jalandhar Magistrate Court. The officer investigating the case, ADCP- II D Sudarvizhi from Jalandhar confirmed the same.

Also read | Rajkummar Rao’s Behen Hogi Teri in legal trouble over actor dressed as Shiva

In the particular poster, Rajkummar Rao has given a modern twist to Lord Shiva’s avatar as the poster of forthcoming film Behen Hogi Teri features the actor dressed up as the deity, seated on a silver motorbike. Rajkummar in the Lord Shiva get-up sports a long mane, a moon crescent on his head, a Rudraksh bracelet — and he sits casually — with a bored look on his face — atop a bike wearing slippers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd