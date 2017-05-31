Behen Hogi Teri gets UA certificate, scene with Rajkummar Rao dressed as Shiva retained

Behen Hogi Teri stars Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan. Behen Hogi Teri stars Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan.

Behen Hogi Teri, the rom-com starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan, was clouded with controversy when the director and the producer of the film were arrested for hurting religion sentiments of a Hindu group in Jalandhar. They are now out on bail. We recently read a few reports in leading dailies that now the film is facing hurdles with the CBFC over some cuts that the certification body has suggested in the film.

To clarify these rumours, we got in touch with CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihlani who said the film has been “smoothly certified” and is ready to release. He did not comment on any cuts suggested for the film though. The film’s producer also dismissed that the film has faced cuts, “There are absolutely no cuts suggested in my film, so I don’t know where the rumours are coming from. The censor board has been very fair to us, there are no cuts hampering the film in any way.”

Talking about the opposition Behen Hogi Teri faced, he said, “Before people come out with ‘dharnas’ and ‘morchas’, I wish they respect what the censor board, a government-appointed body, has to say about the film. This body is doing a fair job, and I have nothing against them.”

The producer was earlier arrested over a poster from Behen Hogi Teri in which Rajkummar Rao was seen dressed as Lord Shiva. Charged with hurting religious sentiments, the producer said, “I was arrested and taken to Jalandhar and I didn’t even know why. I was just picked up and taken to a police station in Jalandhar.” He also said there was no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiment, “There is nothing blasphemous in our film, or anti-religion. Last thing we want is to hurt someone’s sentiments. If we did it, I apologise for that, but they never was or is any intention to hurt anyone. Because if that was the case the CBFC would have definitely asked me to cut that particular chunk out from the film.”

