Behen Hogi Teri actor Rajkummar Rao tells the difference between Bollywood and reality in this hilarious video

Rajkummar Rao shares a video in which he enacts the difference between films and reality. Rajkummar Rao shares a video in which he enacts the difference between films and reality.

Over the years, Rajkummar Rao has earned the reputation of being the most sought after actor in the industry, who can carry any kind of role. Whether it is being a 328-year-old man in Raabta or a normal lover in Behen Hogi Teri, the actor speaks out loud through his craft that he can blend in any kind of world — commercial or art. Now, before his upcoming film heads for a release on June 9, Rajkummar has shared a hilarious video pointing out the differences on how some filmy situations happen in the real life. And just to let you know, this video also crucifies the iconic ‘Palat’ scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s superhit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

We totally loved every bit of the video, which has been published by a YouTube channel called Funk You. This is Rajkummar’s second video in association with the channel. After performing in a series of serious and concept driven films, Rajkummar is prepping up for Behen Hogi Teri, which shows him in a lighter mood just like any other romantic actor.

Behen Hogi Teri revolves around a man who falls in love with his childhood friend and neighbour, but the twist is that the girl treats him as nothing more than a neighbour or a brother.

This is for the first time when Rajkummar would be starring opposite Shruti Haasan. In a video shared by the actor, he spoke about how the film is made on a light note and hence will surely leave the audience entertained.

At present, Rajkummar is shooting for ALTBalaji’s web-series based on the life of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, which is being directed by Hansal Mehta. The titular character would be played by him and for the same, the actor has gone half bald to stay as closer to the character as possible. Beyond this, the actor will appear in Newton, Shimla Mirch, 5 Weddings, Omerta, Ittefaq and many others.

