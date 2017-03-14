Begum Jaan vs its original Rajkahini: Vidya Balan or Rituparna Sengupta, who did a better job? Watch trailers of both films

Rituparna Sengupta in Rajkahini or Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan, who was the better Begum? Rituparna Sengupta in Rajkahini or Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan, who was the better Begum?

The trailer of Begum Jaan starring Vidya Balan released today and for those who got slightly familiar with the structure of its plot, it is one of the most bone-chilling first looks we have seen in any film recently. Begum Jaan is the Hindi adapted version of Bengali movie Rajkahini. So, for those who have seen the original, it was more about juxtaposing the Bengali stars with the Bollywood stars and actors.



Rituparna Sengupta starred in the Bengali film Rajkahini. She has been known for delivering very average movies in her career, leaving aside directors like late Rituparno Ghosh and Shiboprasad Mukherjee who managed to bring out the better side of her. However, under Srijit Mukherji, who has directed both Hindi and Bengali versions, Rituparna as Begum Jaan had completely shaken grounds and established herself as a fabulous performer. It was 2015’s Rajkahini which established Rituparna as one of the most capable actors in the Bengali industry, whose talent, until then, had only been wasted.

As for Vidya Balan, after films like The Dirty Picture, Bhool Bhulaiya and Kahaani, she had proved that she is worth the National Awards that she won. Hence, when reports emerged that Srijit Mukherji was willing to cast her as the Begum Jaan of Bollywood, one expected nothing but the best performance from her.

It was hard to replace Saswata Chatterjee and Kaushik Sen who played Prophullo and Ilias in Rajkahini. The two roles are now being played by Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajit Kapoor in the Hindi version. The two Bengali actors had perfectly dominated their respective characters with immense integrity.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajit Kapoor too have made their performances prominent despite the minimum appearance in the trailer. However, a lot is expected from an actor who plans of substituting Saswata Chatterjee, someone who is still remembered in Bollywood for his role as Bob Biswas in Kahaani.

We are yet to see how Ashish Vidyarthi will pull this part in Begum Jaan.

Coming to the whole presentation of the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan’s narration may have set the mood in the Hindi film, however, in the Bengali trailer of Rajkahini, the song “Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata” along with the narration still gives you chills.

We aren’t sure if the song, which is an extension of the National Anthem written by Rabindranath Tagore, will feature in Begum Jaan too.

But we sincerely hope that Srijit has wisely used it in the Hindi one like he did in the original, because you do wish to have the same experience the audience in Bengal felt after watching the film, don’t you?

