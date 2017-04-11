Begum Jaans Vidya Balan, Rituparna Sengupta are in a single frame, see pic

Going by this picture, one can see that both Vidya Balan and Rituparna Sengupta don’t have any issues between them and rather they share a great relationship. Going by this picture, one can see that both Vidya Balan and Rituparna Sengupta don’t have any issues between them and rather they share a great relationship.

They are both Begum Jaans in their own right. So, as Vidya Balan reached Kolkata to promote her upcoming film, she met Rituparna Sengupta who had played the same role in its Bengali version, Rajkahini. Vidya and Rituparna not only interacted for some time but also came together for a lovely picture. Going by this picture, one can see that both Vidya and Rituparna don’t have any issues between them and rather they share a great relationship.

It appeared a controversy was developing when director Srijit Mukherji, who has helmed both the film, had openly declared that Vidya Balan and not Rituparna Sengupta was his first choice for Rajkahini. Apparently, Srijit Mukherji’s views didn’t go down well with Rituparna. The Bengali actor wasn’t only upset but also shared her strong opinion on the same. “I am not aware that he had wanted Vidya in Rajkahini, too. Or why he’s saying that today. We were in talks about doing a film together for the longest time. Srijit had told me that he would come to me only when he had a role which matters. I was in Delhi attending an event. When I checked my phone, I saw it had 10 missed calls! He called again and said, ‘I have got something very exciting for you. I asked him to wait for me till I returned and the moment I reached Kolkata he was at my home, ready with the script and concept,'” Rituparna told DNA.

Vidya Balan had cleared the air recently when she told PTI, “Srijit wanted to shoot the film with Rituparna Sengupta in Bengali and with me in Hindi, simultaneously. I couldn’t work that time so I thought he will go and make a bilingual movie but he just made the Bengali version. I think I was destined to play Begum Jaan.”

All’s well that ends well. Rajkahini starring Rituparna Sengupta got rave reviews from critics and fans. Mahesh Bhatt decided to make the Hindi version of the same after he saw the movie and we are already impressed with Vidya’s take-no-prisoners Begum Jaan after watching the trailer. Begum Jaan releases on April 14.

