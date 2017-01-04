Begum Jaan first still: Vidya Balan looks fierce as madam of brothel, see pic

Vidya Balan’s glimpse from the sets of Begum Jaan. Vidya Balan’s glimpse from the sets of Begum Jaan.

Vidya Balan has completely sunk herself in the character of Begum Jaan. The first look of the film which found its way on social media and fan pages, looks like a still from the sets and gives a glimpse of Vidya’s role. The actor is seen puffing hookah reminding of a raw brat woman, who is completely untameable. Her appearance surely confirms of another power packed performance from her end, and we cannot wait for the film already.

Apart from Vidya, what grabs the attention in the picture is Gauahar Khan, whose deglam look is a total winner. The actor, who rose to fame with her small yet memorable part in Ishaqzaade, is sharing screen space for the first time with Vidya and we are sure will own up the screen yet again. Her role could be of the supporting lead but she is simply unmissable in this particular still.

According to reports, the censor board has cleared Begum Jaan with an A-certificate considering it has the backdrop of a brothel. While the CBFC hasn’t suggested any cuts, a few words have been asked to be changed. For example the word ‘saali’ was asked to be replaced since they didn’t want any cuss words before the word ‘azadi’.

Vidya received accolades for her performance in Kahaani 2 last year. Though the film did not do exceptionally well at the box office, critics had good words to say about her.

Begum Jaan is about the trauma faced by displaced women in a brothel during the Partition of India. The film will hit the screens on March 17, 2017. It is helmed by National Award winner Srijit Mukherji, who is making his directorial debut in Bollywood.

Vidya plays the title role of the madam of a brothel in the film, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun, Ashish Vidyarthi and Chunky Pandey.

